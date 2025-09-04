Woman Brings Up Her Ex’s New Relationship On A First Date, So He Ends It Early And Leaves
A 27-year-old guy thought he was just grabbing coffee with a potential new match—but when the convo turned to her ex’s current love life (and her oddly detailed knowledge of it), he suddenly lost interest.
Is checking in on an ex “just curiosity,” or a glaring red flag?
Read on for the story.
AITAH for ending a date since she knows current things about her ex?
Had a coffee date with a woman.
During the conversation, she brought up that her ex is with a new person, and that he’s probably making her miserable.
Oh boy.
I asked why she cares about her ex’s life, and why she keeps current with his social media.
She said that she’s just curious, and that it isn’t a red flag to be curious.
Oh, is it not?
I cut the date short and left. Had already finished my coffee by that point.
AITA?
We’re both 27, if that matters.
>Most agreed that curiosity doesn’t justify baggage, and this guy dodged a messy situation by finishing his latte and leaving.
This person says this is definitely a red flag.
This person says the priorities are way outta whack.
And this person agrees…it’s a no go.
She was still scrolling her past, and he swiped left on the future.
They’re both probably better off.
