Woman Chose To Stay No Contact With Her Sister, So She Refused To Let Her See Her Child, Either
Family disputes can easily affect one’s relationship with the children.
If you were no contact with a family member, would you still let that family member see your children?
This woman had a falling out with her sister, so her sister used a sneaky tactic to see her child during a holiday weekend.
She decided it was time to set some firm expectations, but her decision sparked even more conflict and accusations.
Read the full story below.
AITA for telling my sister if she’s NC with me, that means she’s NC with my kids?
My sister (30F) and I (34F) had a falling out because I chose to keep a personal issue private, but she eventually found out.
Her opinion is that “privacy doesn’t apply to family,” and she doesn’t want to speak to me unless I agree to this line of thought.
This woman allowed her son to stay with her ex-husband for the Easter weekend.
Now, my ex-husband asked to keep our son the Friday night before Easter so he could take him to an Easter event.
This was my time with my son, but I figured it couldn’t hurt to share the holiday.
I found out from my 9 y/o that ex-husband was not the one taking him. My sister was.
She confronted her ex about what happened.
I addressed the situation with my ex.
He said he didn’t know my sister and I weren’t speaking (he knew). He said he “didn’t mean to withhold that info from me.”
I then set about dealing with my sister.
She then texted her sister and told her not to go behind her back.
I texted her to explain that it was not okay to go behind my back and use my co-parenting relationship as a way to circumvent her own decision to be NC.
I told her that I am her contact for my children, not my ex-husband. It was manipulative of her to have him lie to me.
Her sister said she did it because she didn’t want to talk to her.
I laid out the boundary: either she could grow up, call me, and ask to take my son, or I wouldn’t be leaving him at his dad’s.
She texted back saying that she didn’t want to speak to me and I was just keeping my children from her.
Now, she’s wondering if what she said was wrong.
(I have a 17 y/o that doesn’t want anything to do with her aunt, but that’s another story.)
She never called, so I picked up my son as scheduled, and we went about our holiday, as planned.
Am I the jerk for telling her NC with me means NC with my children?
Her sister was going behind her back, and that’s not okay.
You cannot demand access to someone’s children… no matter how close you think you are.
