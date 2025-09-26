Woman Doesn’t Have Her ID, But Insists The Employee Sell To Her Anyway. So Instead Of Giving Up, She Tries Using A Random Guy’s ID.

If you want to buy certain products like alcohol or cigarettes, you’re going to need to show your ID.

Even though customers know this, they still seem to think rules are meant to be broken.

In today’s story, one customer has a somewhat crazy idea about how to buy cigarettes even though she doesn’t have her ID with her, and it leaves another customer quite confused.

Let’s read the whole story.

“I don’t have an ID, so I’m going to use his” Working in retail y’all know you’re gonna get some dumb encounters, and I think this one takes first places out of my last three shifts. Regular came in, as soon as she’s at the counter she went “I don’t have an ID on me, I want Marlboro lights,” I can’t sell without an Id, I tell her as such. She’s a regular, she knows the rules,she tries to argue, and I repeat that I can’t sell and wave over the next customer.

Lady grumbles, starts to stalk away before turning to the customer I was helping, “you got an ID on you?” He didn’t respond, didn’t hear her, asks for a few cans of chew and she stalks back to her car (which was given a nightmare parking job and was blocking access to multiple gas pumps) . As I’m ringing his stuff up, punching in his ID for the tobacco, she comes back over. The guy hasn’t even left yet, still pocketing his things when she repeats that she wants her smokes.

I do what you do and ask if she found her ID, and I kid you not, she pointed at the guy I had just finished up with and said she was gonna use his ID. Never mind that the guy never even said he’d loan her his Id, there are a whole bunch of reasons why I can’t do that. I tell her no, point out that using someone else’s ID is illegal, and she tries to argue again, I tell her no again, and she stalked off cursing up a storm All the while the guy is just wide eyed asking what just happened and confused af over why she thought he was gonna give her his ID.

Why can’t she just go get her ID? She drove there. She should have it with her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The law is the law, and these customers need to stop trying to break it.

