Woman Gave A Clever Response To A Job Interview Question, So She Got Hired On The Spot

Job interviews can be nerve-wrecking… but not if you have the right answers.

This woman used to be a performer, but decided to apply for a retail job.

During her interview, the manager asked her how she could use her work experience in the job.

Her witty response showed just how valuable her skills really were.

Read the story below to find out more.

I got hired at a store because I said I could “act like a care.” My work history is a majority in entertainment. My first job in college was dancing in a theme park. But entertainment is a very unstable career. So I’ve had to work different jobs in-between.

This woman had 5 years of work experience as a performer.

One job was a video game store (the one I’m sure we all know of). During my interview, the manager commented on my “lack of work history.” I had at least 5 years of work experience. But they were all performance/entertainment jobs.

When asked how she could use her work experience in the job, she responded with a clever answer.

He asked me: “How does your history as an actor help this store?” Me: “Well, if I’m dealing with a difficult customer, I can act like I care and keep a smile on my face the whole time.” The hiring manager burst out laughing and said, “That’s a good one,” before writing something down. At the end of the interview, I was offered a job on the spot.

What a witty answer! Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a good insight from this person.

That’s straight-up gold, says this one.

Lol. This person makes a funny remark.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

A clever answer can open doors of opportunity.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.