Woman Gave Her Toddler An iPad To Prevent A Meltdown During Dinner, But Her In-Laws Responded With Judgmental Comments

Screens can easily stop a tantrum in its tracks, but is it a bad idea for parents to turn to screens to keep their children calm?

AITA for giving my toddler the iPad in a restaurant while my in-laws judged me? We went out for dinner last night along with my husband’s parents and his sister. My 3-year-old was getting cranky, and I could already feel a meltdown brewing.

I tried crayons, snacks, everything. Nothing worked. So, I pulled out the iPad, and I let her watch some cartoons with the volume on low. She immediately calmed down and started eating.

My MIL gave me the look. It was followed by a passive-aggressive comment. “Kids these days don’t know how to behave at the table anymore.” SIL nodded and added, “Back in our day, we didn’t need screens to sit still.”

I just smiled and kept feeding my child who was now quiet and content. But later, my husband said I could’ve “at least tried harder before giving in to screens.” I feel like I did what I had to do to make the dinner go smoothly for everyone.

Yes, I get that screen time isn’t ideal. But honestly? A peaceful dinner without a tantrum felt like a win. So, AITA for using an iPad to keep my toddler calm at a restaurant?

A little screen time doesn’t hurt, but headphones are a must in public spaces.

