Woman Had A Limited Budget, So When Surprise Expenses Started Showing Up, She Decided To Leave The Bachelorette Trip Early

When it comes to expenses, transparency is everything.

If you were on a strict budget, what would you do if your friends expected you to split the bill for them at restaurants where you ordered the cheapest thing and they ordered items that were way more expensive?

This woman was invited to a bachelorette trip and was upfront about having a limited budget.

The group had agreed on a set amount, but once the trip began, there were a lot of unexpected expenses.

Check out the full story below to see how what happened when she found out about these expenses.

AITA for leaving a trip early because it got too expensive I (28F) went on a bachelorette for the weekend. Prior to the trip, I let the group chat know that I’m on a budget, and I need to know the expenses in advance before I can agree. We all agreed on around $500, which I thought was doable.

This woman ordered the cheapest meal for dinner.

Before getting there, we paid for the hotel and ride around since we were drinking, which was $300. We split it so the bride wouldn’t pay for these, which I was fine with. Then when I arrived, we had our dinner planned and went to a fancy restaurant. I ordered the cheapest meal, and then one of the girls took the bill and paid.

The other girls decided to split the check equally, so she said no.

The following day, I asked how much the tip was so I could pay my portion. The girls responded to just split the check, and I said no. My meal was nothing compared to theirs. Then, they expected us to pay for the bride for everything she ordered the entire trip.

She also didn’t agree to pay for everything the bride had consumed.

She was getting the most expensive meals and drinks/flights at places. They said, “Why would you come here and not pay for everything for her?” I understand paying for certain things for the bride, but I wasn’t expecting to pay for her entire trip. Other bachelorettes I’ve been on didn’t do that.

She told the bride she wasn’t comfortable with the trip anymore.

However, if they would have told me in advance, I could have planned. Everyone knew but me. I told the bride that the girls were rude and that I can’t afford to stay and I’m uncomfortable.

The bride said it was okay for her to leave, but she got uninvited to the bridal shower.

She said it was fine and that she appreciated my time. Keep in mind, I wasn’t invited to the wedding because she couldn’t afford it. Then, she uninvited me to the bridal shower and as a friend. So, AITA?

They were never really friends if the friendship ended over not being able to afford paying expensive restaurant bills.

Clear communication is key to avoiding confusing expectations.

