Woman Had Already Clocked Out, But A Rude Customer Demanded That She Help Him Check The Availability Of An Item

Everyone deserves a break once their shift ends.

This woman was a cashier who had just finished her day at the register.

As she was leaving, a customer rushed up and demanded help, ignoring the fact that she was already off the clock.

Even when she tried to direct him to a manager, he acted as if her time didn’t matter.

Read the story below to find out more.

Almost home free out the door but nope. The day on the register was generally fine. A few annoying experiences, but that’s how it goes. I’ve clocked out and am coming down to leave. Almost to the exit, a man basically rushes me with his cart. No hi or excuse me or anything.

This woman told the customer that she had already clocked out.

“I’m asking you to check on an item,” he says. Slightly taken aback, I tell him I’m off the clock. I say, let me get someone to help you. There’s a manager a few steps away, and I ask him to come over.

But the man continued to be rude to her.

The man proceeds to blurt out, “It doesn’t matter if you’re off the clock!” in a very bad tone. Yes, it does, actually. It’s not allowed to work off the clock. I would have had to get someone for you in any case because I’m a cashier. I can’t check on item availability myself.

She stared at him before leaving.

I just kinda stared, turned, and then left. I hope he has a horrible weekend. Why can’t people just… be sensible?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a valid response to the rude customer.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s a funny and sarcastic comment.

Respect goes both ways, even in customer service.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.