Woman Just Wanted To Co-Parent Peacefully, So She Shut Down Her Ex’s Attempts To Reconnect

Regret often comes too late when things didn’t turn out the way you wanted.

If your ex wanted to talk and was hoping you’d be sympathetic to their situation, would you lend a listening ear, or would you shut them down and leave?

This woman shares a son with her ex-boyfriend, Oakley.

They have been broken up for six years, but her ex continues to bring up personal issues.

But she harshly told him that she didn’t care what he was going through.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Aita for telling my ex it’s not my fault his life turned out like that? My ex-boyfriend, Oakley (27M), and I (26F) are no longer together, but we do share a son. We knew each other since high school and went into adulthood with each other. I was thinking he was my high school sweetheart, like in the movies. But boy was he a good liar.

This woman broke up with Oakley when she found out he had cheated on her.

When our son was 2, I found out he was expecting a baby with some girl. I ended it right there. He would come up with every excuse in the book to get me back. Anyways, we share custody, and some days, it’s okay.

There’s a big plot twist.

It’s been 6 years since that happened. I do know his daughter’s mother is not in her life, but during that time, it was a big plot twist—his daughter isn’t actually his. But he can’t do anything about it, because he’s been raising her.

She agreed to let their son attend his sister’s birthday party

So, my son’s sister’s birthday was this weekend. Oakley asked if he could keep him for some hours for the birthday party. I agreed and got my son dressed. Oakley was picking him up, and I was going to get him after. I did check in to make sure he was okay.

Oakley wanted to talk to her.

It was the time the party was ending. I did get there 5 minutes early. My son was so tired, so Oakley put him in the car since he was sleeping. But Oakley wanted to talk.

He started talking about his problems.

I was thinking it was going to be about our son or our parenting skills. It wasn’t. He just felt so comfortable to dump his issues on me. He started telling me that he has it hard right now. He’s lonely, and so is his daughter.

She told him she doesn’t care and that she just wanted to go home.

I just asked if he was finished because I didn’t care and wanted to get home to sleep for work. He got upset because I wasn’t giving him my time. If I don’t show that I care, he gets all mad for no reason.

She also told him it’s not her fault what happened to him.

He asked me how I feel about it, like he wanted me to agree with him. I just told him it’s not my fault his life turned that way. AITA?

It sounds like he wants to get back together with her, but she’s not interested.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

He’s not your boyfriend, says this person.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point from this person.

This person shares a good response to the ex.

Finally, short and straightforward.

You can co-parent without carrying someone else’s baggage.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.