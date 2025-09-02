Woman Let Her Son And His Friends Stay Up Late During A Sleepover, But The Mother Of One Of The Kids Called Her Irresponsible

Sleepovers and late nights with friends can be really fun for kids.

Would you be upset if your child went to a sleepover at a friend’s house and stayed up way past their usual bedtime? Or would you think that’s part of the fun of a sleepover?

This woman hosted a Fourth of July and graduation celebration for her son. She allowed him to invite 4 of his classmates for a sleepover. Apparently, the children stayed up until 2 am, and one of the parents got really upset when she found out. Did she do anything wrong, or did the other parent overreact?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for letting my sons friends stay up late? I (33F) threw a little family party the Saturday after the Fourth. My son just graduated elementary and is now going into middle school, so this was also a little celebration for him as well, along with a Fourth of July celebration. We just had most of our family and a few family friends over.

This woman allowed her son to invite his classmates for a sleepover

My son also had 4 of his classmates sleep over that night. They spent all day running around in the yard and eating good food as well as swimming in our pool. It was an absolute blast.

She told the children to get ready for bed at 12:30 am.

At around 12:30 that night, I ended up telling the kids it was time to start getting ready for “bed.” I told them that they did not have to go to sleep yet, but as long as they were settled down and in their room, I was completely okay with it. Again, this was a celebration. I truly did not see an issue with the kids staying up late having fun.

The kids slept at 2 am, and one of the mothers got really upset with this.

Anyways, my son says they stayed up till about 2 a.m. That next morning, I received a phone call from one of the parents. She said that I am a horrible mother for letting the kids stay up so late. She said that I am irresponsible for allowing it.

But none of the other moms had an issue with it.

She even went as far as to make a Facebook group chat with all the other mothers. She told them that I should “never be trusted with their kids again.” None of the other mothers had any issue with their kids staying up late during summer vacation at a sleepover.

So now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

But this mother has honestly made me feel awful about it. I completely understand 2 a.m. is late, but none of the kids had anything going on the next day, and I felt they deserved to have fun. So I’m just genuinely curious. Any other moms out there think that I’m the jerk?

Is it wrong to let kids stay up late at a celebratory summer sleepover?

Sometimes kids need a night just to be kids.

