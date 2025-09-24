Woman Makes Plans With Her Friends And Expects Her Boyfriend To Join Them, But He Wishes She Had Asked Him First

If you live with your significant other, should you check with them before inviting friends over, or should you feel free to make plans and invite friends over without checking with them first?

In today’s story, a boyfriend and girlfriend disagree about the answer to this question, and it may lead to canceled plans.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for refusing to have guests in the apartment on Saturday? I live with my girlfriend, and on Sunday she went to catch up with a friend she hasn’t seen in a while because the friend moved out of town. When she got back, she told me her friend and her friend’s boyfriend will be in town for a few weeks. She’d already planned for us to go out for dinner and drinks with them, then come back to ours afterward for a games night on saturday.

He didn’t like this plan.

I asked why she set all that up without running it by me first. I mentioned that when it comes to having people over, it’s only fair for both of us to agree. I mentioned that I’ve got things on during the day Saturday and was actually looking forward to a quiet evening to unwind as I’ll be pretty tired. I suggested we hold off and plan something with them for another weekend, but make sure it’s at a time that works for all of us.

His girlfriend doesn’t want to cancel the plans.

She wasn’t happy about that and said it was just one evening, and she didn’t think it was too much to ask. But I told her that if we’d talked about it ahead of time, she wouldn’t be in a position where she’d have to cancel. She thinks I’m being unreasonable and said it’s her right to have her friends over sometimes. But I told her that any guests should be something we both agree on.

He’s wondering if he’s being unreasonable.

I wouldn’t make plans to bring people back here without checking in with her, and I don’t think she should either. AITA for not wanting guests in the apartment?

She really should’ve checked with him before making plans.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

