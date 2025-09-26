Woman Needed Her Husband’s Support After Her Grandmother’s Demise, But Her Mother-in-Law Stopped Him From Comforting Her

Support from loved ones is very important during times of grief.

Imagine finding out a loved one had passed away, but your weren’t able to get ahold of your spouse.

This woman was heartbroken after losing her grandmother, so she turned to her husband for comfort, but her mother-in-law got in the way and prevented him from being with her.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for saying something to my MIL after so prevented my husband from coming home after learning my grandmother died Last Wednesday, I found out my grandmother died. I immediately called my mom to let her know and then tried to call my husband. My husband recently lost his job, so he has been working with his mom and her boyfriend. My husband didn’t answer the phone, so I called his mother.

I was hysterical and screaming. She asked what was wrong, and I screamed my grandma died. She immediately hung up the phone. I thought I would get a call back, but I didn’t. I tried to call my husband again and after the second call, she answered his phone and allowed him to talk to me. He kept saying I’m so sorry.

Now, I thought he would have said I’m on my way, but he didn’t. I ended up going to my mom’s and would try to call him throughout the day to keep him updated. I never got through to him. I would have to call my MIL, and she would say I’ll let him know. I ended up staying with my mom for 2 days, and then came back home.

I was extremely upset with my husband, because he didn’t come home to be with me. He wasn’t answering my calls when I needed him. Fast forward to Saturday morning, I sat him down and expressed how I felt about him not being there for me. He then said I’m sorry and I was scared to tell you, but my mom said if I leave, then I wouldn’t have a job and I wasn’t allowed to be on my phone.

I was so upset and hurt by that. It was just eating up at me. I ended up having to get in contact with her yesterday, because I couldn’t get through to my husband. I called her out for preventing him from being with me and said she was evil and heartless. AITAH for that? She ended up blocking me and trying to talk crap about me, and he shut that down. Now, I’m second guessing if I overreacted.

It’s very hard to compete with an evil and controlling mothers-in-law.

