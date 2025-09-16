Woman Needed To Park In A Handicapped Parking Spot To Help Her Grandma, But Someone Else Took The Last One

Some people lack basic empathy, and it can be very frustrating.

If you take one thing away from this story, it should be to never park in a handicapped parking spot unless you really have a handicap. Otherwise, you might be making the life of someone with a handicap very, very difficult.

This girl shares what happened when someone stole a handicapped parking spot.

Check out the full story!

Woman parks in handicapped ramp, has to wait for me to lower grandma and set up her wheelchair. Gran had a few surgeries recently, meant she was laying in a hospital bed for a while. Having trouble moving.

Hasn’t been able to go to the bank to take care of some things so I offered to take her. When we got there, parking was an issue. Small bank, not nearly enough parking.

This is where it gets bad!

I did a few laps to see if there was any parking, let alone one with enough to lower the wheelchair and carry gran to it. Eventually, I decide to just lower her and park far away. I do another lap to reach the handicap spot/ramp, and someone is parked there.

UH OH!

I’m tired of doing laps and that’s the only ramp, so I park behind the dame and calmly lower and set up the wheelchair and help granny to her chair. I only slowed her down by like a minute if two but I hope she felt at least some shame.

That’s INSANE!

How can someone be so inconsiderate?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares how they got a BMW to get a ticket!

This user wants to know if the other woman was even wrong.

This user knows some people never change!

This user shares how some heartless woman stole their handicapped parking!

This user knows some people are just a plague!

If you’re going to be inconsiderate, you’ll have to wait!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.