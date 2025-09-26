Woman Shared Her Plans In Case She Won The Lottery, But Her Family Got Disappointed By How She Would Use Her “Imaginary” Money

Conversations about money often reveal deeper family expectations.

Imagine dreaming about what you would do with the money if you won the lottery.

Would you use it to help your family, or would you use it clear debt and pay for things that were important to you?

This woman was talking with her mother and sister about what she would do if she won the lottery.

She shared that her plan was to pay off debts and build long-term security.

However, her family didn’t like this idea at all.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not giving my family all of my imaginary money? The other day I had a conversation, via FT, with my mother and sister. The topic of “if you won the lottery, what would you do?” came up. My mother and sister both said they would buy us all expensive houses, cars, and land for the whole family to inhabit. Children would go off to college, yada yada.

This woman shared her answer.

When my turn came around, I said similar things, but my first plan of action would be to pay off all our debts. Everyone’s credit cards, loans, cars, etc. wiped clean. I would help raise credit scores and then, put down a large payment on the houses they choose. I’d fully purchase my house and land for my children and put a large sum away for college. Then, I’d invest the rest.

Her family members thought she was being selfish.

I told them my end goal was to set everyone up comfortably but also focus on a business, as even a million dollars would run out eventually. They didn’t love my answers and said things like: “Wow! So, we’d help you and that’s what we get?” “How can you pay for everything for yourself?” And “Nice to know we’re not a priority.”

So now, she’s wondering if she was a jerk about how she divided her imaginary money.

I feel slightly offended as I figured that would be the best use of money. Of course, my immediate family, children, and husband would come first. So, AITA? Should I be more helpful with this imaginary money?

It sounds like she was being very generous with her imaginary money.

Let’s see how others on Reddit react to this story.

Keep your finances secret, advises this user.

This person agrees with her plans.

People are siding with her.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, they just showed you who they are.

Sometimes, being practical is mistaken for being selfish.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.