Woman Still Wants To Go On Her Anniversary Trip To Mexico After Her Mom’s Blood Clot Prevented Her Parents From Going. But Her Mom Thinks She’s Being Selfish

Sometimes doing what feels right for you can look selfish to the people you love most.

So, what would you do if a big trip lined up perfectly with your anniversary, but your mom just got diagnosed with a serious health issue and couldn’t go?

Would you cancel to stay home and support her? Or would you still take the trip?

In the following story, one daughter faces this very decision and chooses the latter.

Here’s the full story.

AITA if I still go on the trip? I 23F was supposed to go on a trip to Mexico in 10 days with both my parents and boyfriend for a family friend’s wedding. My mom, 58F, went to the hospital today for a headache, and the CT ended up showing a 75% blood clot in her neck (carotid artery). She hasn’t had a stroke, and her brain is fine, but she will need to be treated for the blood clot.

Unfortunately, her parents are unable to go on the trip now.

Long story short, she can’t go on the trip to Mexico because of the risk of being on the airplane with this issue, so my parents won’t be coming. My boyfriend and I took off work for this trip, and it also falls on our 3-year anniversary, so we wanted to go. Now, I’m trying to figure out if I’d be wrong to leave my mom to still go. She thinks it’s selfish of me. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why she still wants to go, but she may want to rethink it.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about her decision.

This person has a good point.

According to this reader, she should stay and show support.

Yet another person who thinks she should stay and support her mom.

As this person explains, a 75% blockage is serious.

Here’s a mom who would want her child to go.

She needs to think long and hard. Mexico will always be there, but her mom won’t, so it may be wise to reschedule the trip and spend some quality time.

