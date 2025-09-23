Woman Tried To Understand Her Son’s Friendship With Another Child In School, But Ended Up Confused And Clueless As To What Was Happening
AITA Mom at school apparently doesn’t like
This started last school year. My son has a best friend.
But that year, he was also playing with another boy a lot.
In a school meeting, I saw his mom, and I mentioned that mine and her son are kicking it off.
Shortly after, she texted me about a play date, which I agreed to.
They had fun in the play date, and she asked for another the next week.
We were busy with sports and family, so we didn’t plan another.
Shortly after, I went to their field day and I noticed that boy was too clingy with my son.
He wouldn’t let him talk to any other boy.
I told mine that he can give himself space.
And that other boy was mad when my son wouldn’t play with him.
The next week, when I was dropping off my son, the mother and her son were near me.
The boy called my son a liar and said something I didn’t understand.
His mom whisked him away before I could ask him.
I didn’t like where this was headed, so I texted her and asked what he said and if everything was okay.
But she ignored me.
A few weeks after, that boy pushed my son in class and he fell on a desk.
They had to go to the office, and the boy had to apologize.
I texted her again and asked if there’s an issue, because the last thing we need is confrontation.
She said he apologized and didn’t state further.
In the end-of-year party, they went to a pool.
The boy was trailing my son at times and spraying him with a water gun.
My son yelled at him to stop, and she didn’t correct him. They’re 8.
After this, a mom said she thinks he has some delay.
It seems maybe ADHD, but I’m not sure.
This year, he and my son are in different classes.
I’m not sure if she asked the admins to separate them.
However, today I saw her while dropping off my son, and I was going to greet her, but she coldly looked away.
Not sure what I did to warrant that. Perhaps my texts asking her what’s wrong bothered her?
I know my son wasn’t mean to hers. If anything, my son is a pushover. I’m really not sure what her issue is.
Not every friendship is meant to last.
And sometimes, we don’t know the reason why.
