Woman Used To Prioritize Going To The Gym, But After Marriage And Children, She Has Packed On The Pounds And Blames Her Husband For It

Sometimes, the people closest to us can be the most hurtful.

If your partner said negative things about your weight, would you be mad at them?

In today’s story, one Redditor struggles with her husband’s hurtful comments post-baby, making her wonder if there’s anything she can do, and making her wonder if it’s her husband’s fault.

See the story below to learn how it all went down.

AITA for blaming my husband for my “letting myself go?” Husband (30m) and I (30f) have been together for 6 years, married for 2, but have known each other since we were in grade school. We have 2 kids, one within the relationship, I brought one (4mo at the time, 6 now) into the relationship.

When they first reconnected, the OP had a strong relationship with the gym.

Prior to husband and I getting together, I was working through some trauma in the gym — was kind of my safe space at that time, so even newly post-baby, I was in good shape. We got together, got pregnant after some time, and now have a 4yo as well. I’ve been in the gym intermittently over the past 3 years, but it’s not anything consistent.

But, now, it feels like the responsibilities have toppled on, and weight gain has become an issue.

I work full time, only minimal overtime though, pay over half of our household bills, am the primary parent for our kiddos, and take care of the household chores and responsibilities. In doing so, I’ve gained a substantial amount of weight. I was sitting at around 135/140 lb after my first baby, whereas now, I’m 175/180 lb. As stated previously, I’m the primary parent, so my day is stacked with taking care of everyone else as well as working. (Which I am so so incredibly grateful for, mind you, I love my kids) this leaves minimal-to-no time for myself when it comes to waking hours in a day.

However, the OP feels like she’s stretched thin on time.

Considering I used to prioritize the gym and my health, whereas I’m now the biggest I’ve ever been with no time during the day to do anything about it, I’m now starting to resent my husband for not taking more responsibility and initiative with the kids and the house.

I don’t like the comments from him about how my jeans aren’t flattering or how shirts don’t fit me well anymore when he’s not relieving the pressure on me to run the house, or lack of time I have to do anything outside of it. I feel as though if he stepped up to the plate to help with life’s responsibilities, I would have more time to work on myself to be somewhat attractive, body-wise. I would also, with working out, be healthier and feel a lot more confident i In myself again. So I ask, AITA for blaming him for me letting myself go?

So, what does Reddit think about the matter? Is the ball in her court or does the husband need to shut his mouth? Let’s read some comments below to find out what people are thinking.

Redditors said “NTA” with a caveat.

They said the “self-sacrificing” wasn’t worth it.

And one commenter even said both parties had been in the wrong.

Finally, one reader said that the OP was enabling this behavior.

This woman needs to draw boundaries and hit the gym!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.