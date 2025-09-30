Woman Wanted To Sleep In The Same Bed As Her Boyfriend, So She Stayed At College To Avoid Family Drama

Many parents still believe in conservative lifestyles.

If you didn’t like your parents’ rules, would you avoid going home, or would you respect their rules when you were in their house?

This woman is in a long-term relationship and shares a bed with her boyfriend when he visits her dorm, but her parents disapprove of them sharing a bed in their home.

Read the story below to find out more about this family drama.

AITA for telling my parents I won’t be coming home unless they let me sleep in the same bed as my bf? I (19F) and my boyfriend (20M) have been together for 5, almost 6 years. I moved away for college about a year ago. I live on campus with 5 other roommates in an apartment-style dorm. My boyfriend comes to visit me at college every month or so, and we share a bed while he is here. My roommates don’t care. It is considered a normal thing, considering he’s not a rando and we are in a long-term, healthy relationship.

This woman’s parents did not agree that her boyfriend should sleep in her bed.

One time, when I went home, my boyfriend accidentally (genuinely) fell asleep in my bed, no funny business. My parents woke up earlier than we did and were upset that he slept in the same bed as I did. They say it makes them uncomfortable regardless of how long we have been together. They consider it disrespectful.

Her parents even involved her boyfriend’s parents.

They went as far as getting his parents involved. But they personally don’t care if we share a bed because they say we are adults. However, they don’t allow us to share a bed because my parents don’t approve, and they don’t want to rock the boat.

So she decided to just stay in her college dorm and not visit home.

Upon returning back to college, I have made it a point to not go back home for quite some time. Instead, he comes to visit me more often. My mom asked me why I haven’t been home. I told her it was because I wanted to sleep in the same bed as my boyfriend. No one has a problem with us sleeping in the same bed at college, so I might as well stay there.

Her mother got upset and said she was being ridiculous.

She got upset saying I was being ridiculous. I ended up telling her I would only come home if they “gave up on their ridiculous rule and let him sleep in my bed.” She has yet to cave. While my opinion remains the same, I am worried that maybe I was a little petty and unjustified. AITA?

Is she right to draw this line in the sand, or should she follow her parents’ rules when she’s in their home?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Modern preferences often conflict with conservative beliefs.

