Woman Was Told To Hire A Professional Cleaner Before Moving Out, So She Turned Herself Into One

Business launched to spite real estate. I lived in a really horrid place that had an equally horrid property management team. I say team because they changed PMs whenever there was a problem. Nothing was ever done. And in the end, there is a massive report against them with relevant authorities for their misconduct.

This woman was asked to clean the carpets professionally, but it wasn’t in her contract.

But here’s the malicious compliance in question. The property manager told me I had to have the carpets professionally cleaned. It wasn’t in the contract. And if I don’t, I’d lose my $800 bond when I moved out.

The property manager insisted that the service must be done by an accredited carpet cleaner.

We’ve had some some back and forth. I explained that I had used a professional carpet cleaning machine. And was well experienced in doing vacate cleans. But she insisted it must be an accredited carpet cleaner. She said she would await an official receipt that had their ABN on it before approving the return for bond.

So she did some research and signed up for an online course.

I did some research and found out I could become an accredited carpet cleaner. As there are no official licensing boards in my state. So, I did what any sane person would do. I paid the $85, did the online course, and got my certificate.

She registered her business and is now a professional carpet cleaner.

I registered a business name, ABN, etc. (all free via a government program I was in at the time). I handed the property management a copy of my accreditation and an invoice for services. I became a professional carpet cleaner and have since properly launched a vacate cleaning business. It is still going 6 months later.

When people push you too far, you just might push yourself into something better.

It’s the only way to go.

