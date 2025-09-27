Worried Big Sis Called The Police For A Wellness Check On Her Little Sis, But Now She Wonders If That Was A Bad Idea

If your sibling were in danger, how far would you go?

AITAH for calling the cops on my sister to do a wellness check? My sister(30) and I(33) have never been close. We talk once or twice a year. I would take a bullet for her even though she hates my guts.

Now, her sister is in a new relationship that’s estranged her from the family.

Recently, she started dating someone. When they started dating, she lost contact with my parents and didn’t even come home to visit family at Christmas the whole month (she lives 30 mins away from my parents). She wouldn’t introduce her new partner to anyone in our family for nearly a year of them dating. Myself, having been in an abusive relationship in the past, I saw that as a huge red flag.

But this big sister kept her eye on things.

I kept an eye on her social media from afar and checked in to ask my parents about her often, but she stopped talking to them mostly, too. (Unless she needed money). Six months after her no-show at Christmas, I started getting calls from her, late at night, asking for money. This happened 3 times. When I asked what was wrong she said she needed an Uber home from her bf’s because they were in a disagreement.

The sister was upset, but she didn’t want to go into anything further.

She said she didn’t want to talk about it, so I didn’t push further, even though it had me wondering why she would need money to get home from his place when he has a car or she could just stay there. How bad were these fights?

The next time, things were even worse.

The third time, when I picked up the phone, she was crying. She sounded out of breath and she coughed a little and sniffled from how much she had been crying. She told me she had to get out of her bf’s house right away, and she had no money for an Uber home or to and from work the next couple of days. I spoke to her for a bit and ended up sending her $200 with a promise she would pay me back when she could. I asked her to call me when she got home, so I knew she was okay.

The sister was still distant, but at least texted.

She didn’t call but I got a text with a promise to call on her way to work. Morning rolled around, and then noon, and I hadn’t heard from her. I called her and it would go straight to voicemail. Eventually, I got a reply that just said “I’m working,” and left it at that. I felt bad for the rough night she had. I live 3 hours away, but my BFF lives close to her work. So, I sent my BFF on a mission to drop off some lunch for my sister to brighten up her day a little.

Now, this is where things get strange…

My BFF pulled up at her work, and was told that my sister called in and wasn’t going to work that day. When I heard this, I got worried and tried to call again, but it was going straight to voicemail. This might be where I screwed up. I called the cops to do a wellness check. I didn’t want to call my parents, at the risk that she would come around the house even less if my folks knew she was fighting with her bf. So, I decided to deal with it myself and spare any relationship she had left with my folks.

And you’ll never believe what the police did.

The officers called her and didn’t get an answer, so I told them her address and expected them to stop at her house and check to see if she was there. Instead, the officer went into her work and started asking questions about my sister’s bf and her before checking her house. She was understandably livid, and she hasn’t spoke to me since. It’s been months. AITAH?

This sister did the right thing in the face of danger.

