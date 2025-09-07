Young Woman Spent Months Preparing To Be A Cat Owner, So She Couldn’t Help But Feel Betrayed When Her Family Gave The Cat To Her Sister Instead

Pet ownership is usually a great way to bring families together, but in this story, bringing in a new cat into the family had quite the opposite effect.

One young woman had spent both time and money preparing to take the lead on cat ownership, so she was shocked when someone else in the house claimed the pet before she could.

AITA for being jealous that my sister got the cat I wanted I, 20 (F), have a little sister, 17 (F). My family finally moved into a pet-friendly house one year ago, and me and my sister begged our parents to get a pet. So we did—we got a dog. “Family dog” (mainly my mom’s—he only listens to her).

Anyway, six months later I asked my parents, “Hey, can I get a cat?” My parents said, “OK, maybe.”

A few months go by and I’ve been buying cat stuff—cat tree, cat toys, researching half-raw diets, cat beds, litter boxes, and which litter is better over other brands, etc. And my mom’s old friend just so happens to have to rehome her cat because she had to move into a retirement home, and unfortunately it doesn’t allow pets.

So we adopted the cat. I got super excited thinking I am finally getting a cat—I’ve been wanting one for years. She comes home and she is getting used to the environment and everything. Meanwhile, I’ve given this cat all the stuff I bought for when I get a cat, thinking, OMG, she is my cat now.

A few days later I come home after work and see that all the cat stuff isn’t in the living room corner anymore. So I ask my mom where it all went and she goes, “Oh, it’s all in your sister’s room because the cat is now your sister’s cat.”

I got so mad I just ran to my room and wanted to take all the stuff I bought back so I can have it for when I get a cat. (I did not take any of the stuff back—it’s not fair to the cat, it did nothing wrong.) I also have a full-time job with steady income (not enough to afford rent by myself), but enough to pay for a vet bill. My sister has no job and has to rely on other people to get the cat stuff. So AITA for being jealous that my sister got the cat I wanted?

