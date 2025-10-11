A Burglar Stole The Jewelry That Held Generations Of Memories, So One Woman Debated Between Honesty And Protecting Her Grandparents’ Peace

Many secrets start with good intentions, especially when they’re kept to protect the ones you love.

So when a beloved necklace she was gifted from her grandma was stolen from her apartment, she wondered if telling her grandparents the truth about its disappearance would be more trouble than it was worth.

Suddenly the weight of silence suddenly became heavier than the loss itself.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not telling my grandparents my house was broken into and I was robbed? Me and my bf’s house was broken into yesterday. Only thing of actual high value taken was a solid gold necklace that was passed down to me by my grandparents. They are constantly asking me about it, especially my grandma, since this was her heirloom.

Right off the bat, the family can’t agree on whether to break the news to her grandparents.

My mom said offhandedly she was going to call my grandparents and tell them all about what happened, especially what happened to the necklace. But my dad was the one that suggested we did not tell them about any of this.

She doesn’t think her grandparents can handle it for two reasons.

They are 84 and 83 years old, and 1) we shouldn’t be worrying them about this since they live alone just the two of them (my grandpa is already a bit paranoid about security), and 2) it would be kind of heartbreaking, especially for my grandma, if she knew I had lost the necklace.

Even if it is materialistic, I kind of understand that this was special to her—gifting me something that was passed down to her as well. My parents and I agreed we shouldn’t mention anything.

But then her boyfriend makes her second guess herself.

But when I was telling my boyfriend about the dilemma later that night, he said maybe I shouldn’t be lying about something like this.

What if her grandma finds out anyway?

What if they ask to see it or my grandma wants to see me wearing it or something? I am caught in an unnecessary lie, and it will be 10x worse since it will seem like I was the one doing something shady to the necklace (like selling it or something). AITA?

She thought protecting her grandparents was her top priority, but it’s very possible her silence will come back to bite her.

Redditors weigh in.

It’s possible the thief simply wanted to make a quick buck off the necklace.

The theft wasn’t her fault, but still, carrying the silence feels like a punishment.

At the end of the day, her heart was in the right place.

