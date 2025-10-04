A Business Lost Power For Days, But That Didn’t Prevent An Angry Customer From Exploding With Rage When His Laptop Repair Was Delayed

Some customers expect stores to run on pure magic with no understanding of how the real world actually works.

So when a hurricane delayed one customers’ computer repair, instead of being understanding, he decided to vilify the entire business instead.

Read on for the full story!

When you expect me to work during a hurricane Might be placing me on the map, but this customer was a bit of a jerk. He messed a lot of things up for me and the family business (computer repair).

A routine repair soon turned anything but.

On the 30th, a man dropped off a laptop to have a hard drive put into it. On the 31st and the 1st, we lost power in our city. We are closed on the weekends. On the 4th was Labor Day, so NO ONE was open.

But this customer wasn’t understanding of the circumstances in the slightest.

When he shows up on the 5th, he yells at us to already have his computer fixed. After LITERALLY yanking the laptop out of my dad’s hands, he storms for the door. Dad (being the saint of patience) says if he can get it done today, would he be okay with it?

Of course, this isn’t good enough for the customer.

The man says, “Like right now?” Dad says, “It’s gonna take at least an hour to get it finished properly.” He proceeds to walk out the door, flipping the bird to me, my dad, my mom, and my sister. … WHAT WERE WE SUPPOSED TO DO?????

This customer didn’t seem to have the greatest grip on reality.

Some things are just out of a store’s control, but only reasonable customers understand that.

Some people are just beyond reasoning with.

