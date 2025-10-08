A Car Dealership Worker Noticed A Vehicle That A Customer Traded In Had Been Modified

I guess not all mechanics at car dealerships don’t inspect every single vehicle as closely as they should, huh?

Based on this viral TikTok video, it sure doesn’t sound like it!

A car salesman in New Jersey named Joseph posted a video on the social media platform and said a car that a customer traded in to his dealership was modified by the owner, but the mechanics didn’t notice until later.

Joseph said a customer traded in an Audi TT RS for a GMC Denali.

He explained, “My client traded in his TT RS for a Denali we had in stock. But he failed to tell me a few major things about this car. He actually traded this car with a tune on it and we didn’t even know.”

By “tune,” Joseph meant the car had been modified.

Joseph said the modification had an effect on the car’s “Check Engine” light.

He told viewers, “This is just a Stage 1 tune, which is nothing crazy.”

Joseph explained that the car didn’t have a catalytic converter and that the modification allowed the customer to trade it in to the dealership undetected.

That’s pretty sketchy!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That customer pulled a fast one on them…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.