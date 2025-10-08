October 8, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Car Dealership Worker Noticed A Vehicle That A Customer Traded In Had Been Modified

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about selling cars

TikTok/@jrodsellscars

I guess not all mechanics at car dealerships don’t inspect every single vehicle as closely as they should, huh?

Based on this viral TikTok video, it sure doesn’t sound like it!

A car salesman in New Jersey named Joseph posted a video on the social media platform and said a car that a customer traded in to his dealership was modified by the owner, but the mechanics didn’t notice until later.

man in a car lot

Joseph said a customer traded in an Audi TT RS for a GMC Denali.

He explained, “My client traded in his TT RS for a Denali we had in stock. But he failed to tell me a few major things about this car. He actually traded this car with a tune on it and we didn’t even know.”

By “tune,” Joseph meant the car had been modified.

audi in a parking lot

TikTok/@jrodsellscars

Joseph said the modification had an effect on the car’s “Check Engine” light.

He told viewers, “This is just a Stage 1 tune, which is nothing crazy.”

Joseph explained that the car didn’t have a catalytic converter and that the modification allowed the customer to trade it in to the dealership undetected.

That’s pretty sketchy!

man talking about selling cars

TikTok/@jrodsellscars

Check out the video.

@jrodsellscars

Wish he would’ve told me 😅 #jrodsellscars #carsalesman #approved #dealership #carbuyingtips #audi #ttrs

♬ original sound – Joseph Rodriguez

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.26.48 PM A Car Dealership Worker Noticed A Vehicle That A Customer Traded In Had Been Modified

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.27.14 PM A Car Dealership Worker Noticed A Vehicle That A Customer Traded In Had Been Modified

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.27.25 PM A Car Dealership Worker Noticed A Vehicle That A Customer Traded In Had Been Modified

That customer pulled a fast one on them…

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

