A Crazy Woman Accused Him Of Shady Behavior, So He Had To Explain To Her That He Was Blind

Most people are so absorbed in their own lives that they never stop to consider how differently others live.

One man recently shared a cringeworthy example of this on Reddit about an insane interaction he had with a neighbor.

Here’s what went down.

Once again, I’m blind, not busy.

I’ve only been at my new place for a few months, but I live a short distance from a grocery store.

Since I can’t drive, it’s nice to be able to get to the grocery store and get fresh produce without even having to cross the street.

That’s even nicer since I’m legally blind.

Well that certainly makes sense.

I used to travel with a service dog, but he retired due to old age, so now I’m back to working with a white cane.

There’s a lot of different white canes out there for blind people.

Some of them fold up like a tent pole, others are spring loaded and extend like a telescope, and others are just a long piece of plastic with a simple handle.

Would bet the majority of folks don’t know this.

When it’s warmer outside, I use the long plastic one because it’s very light an easy to use even if I have something in that hand.

Ultimately, the job of this cane is to keep me from running into something while I walk down the short pathway from my front door to the grocery store.

Obstacles along that path could include traffic cones, storm drains, mailboxes, parked cars, and other stuff that you could encounter and accidentally walk into if you can’t see well like me.

This is something far too many people take for granted.

I’m on my way home from the grocery store, a large bag of groceries in one hand and my cane in the other.

As I’m walking, I’m tapping my cane on the ground in the approximate spot that my foot will be landing in the next step.

There’s no sidewalk, but there’s a pretty wide slanted gutter thing that is nice enough to follow and get home.

All of a sudden I hear someone yell from across the street.

“WHAT ARE YOU DOING!”

That’s jarring even if you can see the person!

Figuring that no sane person would question the motives of a blind guy just walking down his driveway, I just kept going.

I hear footsteps and the person who shouted gets in front of me and I almost run into them.

Once again, they ask in an accusatory manner what I’m doing.

This behavior from a stranger is nightmare fuel.

“I’m just going home.” I said.

“Are you spraying something?” The crazy lady asks.

Ah, of course it was a Karen.

“No, I’m just walking home.” I repeat.

“Then what’s that thing for?” She says.

“This?” I ask, holding up my cane. “This is a cane.”

Absurd that even has to be explained.

“Are you with the groundskeeping crew?”

“No, lady, I’m not with the groundskeeping crew.”

“Then why are you even here!?” She gestures wildly.

Some people truly have too much time on their hands.

“For the third time, lady, I’m. Walking. Home.”

At this point, I walk past her and go home.

I make sure to lock my door in case she tries to follow me.

Once again, I’m left wondering how sighted people can be so blind to the world around them.

There’s truly no better way to put that. Let’s see what Reddit had to chime in with.

Hard to tell who the blind one in this story is.

