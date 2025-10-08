A Customer Asked A Baffling Question, And When He Finally Figured Out What She Meant, He Couldn’t Believe Her Ignorance

Remember in school when teachers would say, “There are no stupid questions?”

The older we get, the more we know that is completely false.

Check out what interaction has this worker shaking his head.

What happened to the parking lot out there? This happened early last year, probably January or February. I’ll be M. C will be Customer.

Their conversation was confusing.

C comes in early one morning and asks, “What happened to the parking lot out there?”

I looked outside. “Uh, nothing. Why?”

“Well, there used to be parking out there!” she replies.

So I looked outside and asked, “Uh, what do you mean? There still is.”

Now confusion turns into disbelief.

“But you used to have these yellow lines everywhere.”

I looked outside again and then back at her: “Um, well, there’s snow on the ground.” The customer walked away and I just stood there. My coworker, who was standing there, could barely contain his laughter. We live in Canada, and snow had been on the ground for months. I don’t know how she drove there.

Here is what folks are talking about.

How do they survive?

Good one.

I wonder if this is code for cocaine?

Canadian here. No, eh.

We can only hope.

If she was a recurring customer I might quit.

