A Customer Complained To Corporate That A Cashier Implied She Was Old, But She Was Just Reading A Receipt Incorrectly

Being too presumptuous about the ages of customers is one of the worst offenses a cashier can make.

Apparently, even when they aren’t being presumptuous at all.

How would you handle an irritable customer complaining about something that was a giant misunderstanding?

One guy recently regaled Reddit with a tale just like this, here’s what happened.

No Ma’am. The cashier did not think you were 88 years old. I’m the assistant guest services manager for a semi-upscale grocery store. On this day I was behind the service desk working on the schedule and answering the phone. I get a call from a woman who is clearly irritated off the bat.

Never how you want a work call to start.

She requests to speak to the highest available manager. There about 5 I could have chosen from that day, but I’ve learned how to field some of these calls to keep them off my boss’s desk which she appreciates.

This guy sounds like every boss’s dream.

Me: “Yes Ma’am, my immediate supervisor has stepped away to lunch, but I’m the assistant guest services manager. I’d love to try and help if I can!” Woman: “Well! I just got home and read my receipt for the wine I purchased earlier and I am LIVID young man.” Me: “I’m so sorry to hear that! What seems to be the problem?” Woman: “I am NOT 88 years old! I wasn’t even born in November! This was EXTREMELY rude of your cashier to make a joke at my expense!”

Uh…what now?

At this point I have to stop and think. WTF. Do I even have a cashier that would find that amusing? No. No. Wait a minute… Me: “Ma’am. Did we check your ID?” Woman: “NO. Because I’m must look like an old hag to you kids.” (I’m 34…)

Or the cashier was just lazy.

Me: “On your receipt, is the birthdate listed as 11/22/33?” Woman: “YES!” Me: “I see the problem now. In order to keep lines moving quickly, we enter 112233 as the birthdate for anyone we believe to be over 28 years of age.”

Very weird store system, but sure, if it works.

Woman: “Oh. OH. OH! My gosh. I am so sorry. That makes sense. My check outs at (store name) are always fast!” Me: “We try! And I’m glad you shopped at (store name) today! I hope you plan to return!” Woman: “Well your potato salad is really amazing. See you soon and thank you!

That would be an amusing anecdote if she wasn’t so annoying. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

Many shared a good eye-roll at the woman’s expense.

Others were baffled at her behavior.

Some shared similar experiences.

One person questioned the methods behind this.

Though all ended with a chuckle.

Always act your age, even if others don’t know what it is.

