A Customer Wanted A Special Sandwich That This Shop Did Not Offer, But When The Workers Told Him This, He Got Irate And Threatened To Fight Them

When going to a fast food chain, people often have their favorite order that they want to get every time.

What would you do if a customer demanded a sandwich that your location didn’t happen to offer?

That is what happened to the sandwich shop worker in this story, and the customer threatened to fight them if they didn’t make him the sandwich.

I will fight you for a sandwich you don’t sell Okay, so, a little backstory for this. This story happened a year and a half ago back at my old job at a sandwich shop that was connected to a truck stop.

At this shop chain there were secret menu items. Our specific store did not participate in secret menu items as we did not get the ingredients (or enough of those ingredients) to actually make those sandwiches. One sandwich was called the feast. My manager had told us that we are never, under any circumstance, to make that sandwich.

The reason being is that the feast used all of our cold lunch meats. Basically, you would put the amount you’d put on a large sandwich, then double it. We never got enough product on our trucks to even do that. Our manager was so adamant about not selling it that she even had it taken out of our system along with most of the secret menu item sandwiches. Now that you have the backstory, let’s dive in. M=Me C=Coworker T=Truck stop worker R= Excessively rude customer

So, it was a quiet night at the truck stop. I was doing my job and restocking the food on the line. When a customer came in. R: I would like to order the feast. M: I’m sorry sir, but we don’t carry that sandwich here.

R: What?! I’ve gotten that sandwich here before! M: I’m sorry, but our manager had told us-

At this point he cuts me off while I’m talking and immediately just starts screaming in my face. R: I’ve gotten it here half a dozen times before! Are you calling me a liar?!

I learned later that the half dozen times was a lie. We had only sold the feast three times to three separate customers before our manager cut it off. It was using too much product. M: Excuse me, but I’m going to get my coworker.

I left the sandwich prep area and went into the back room and explained the situation to my coworker. My coworker then went out to the customer while I stayed behind the door to listen in. C: What seems to be the probl-

Before my coworker can even finish his question, the customer cuts him off and immediately starts screaming and spitting at him. R: That little ***** who was out here before told me that you don’t have the feast sandwich! I’ve gotten it here half a dozen time before! She was denying me service! C: Sir, I’m sorry, but we are not allowed to sell that sandwich. In that moment, I swear I felt the building turn ice cold with the only source of heat being the customer’s unbridled and unwarranted rage.

R: So you’re going to deny me service too! What the heck?! I saw a manager on the other side! I’m going to call your corporate office and I’m going to get you fired! Both of you! I was peeking through the window and I saw the customer lean down to try and read my coworker’s name tag. My coworker proudly held out his name tag and spelled his name out for him in a ‘I’m done with this bs’ manner.

A few minutes after the man had stormed over to the truck stop side, the truck stop worker came over. T: Hey, what’s going on? This man says you’re denying him service. I want to get your side. C: He wants us to make the feast. It’s a secret menu item that we aren’t supposed to sell.

T: Why don’t you just make it and get it over with? M: Because our manager said no. T: She said no? C: Our manager said we aren’t supposed to mention it, we don’t know what goes on it, we are not allowed to sell it.

T: Okay, well, if your manager said it I’ll go ahead and tell him that even if you could sell it, you’re out of several things that are supposed to go on it. She leaves our side and my coworker and I thought we had seen the last of him. Not even five minutes after she had left, my coworker and I hear the man yelling at the top of his lungs in front of the sandwich area. He sounds livid.

My coworker instructs me to not go out to the front and to be ready to call the police in case this customer throws a punch. I wait in the back, by the door out of sight. R: So everyone in this store is against me now! I just want a sandwich! Give me the feast! C: I’m sorry, sir, but we-

R: You’re STILL going to deny me service!? Well! How about we go outside and settle this with our fists like men! Maybe THAT will change your attitude! C: You know what, sir, I have a lot of work to do. I’m not going to go outside and ‘settle’ this issue. That’s something a child would do, and unfortunately, I’m an adult who doesn’t have time to babysit. Have a good night!

My coworker comes back to the back and we watch the customer leave. As he leaves, he kicks over a table and two chairs. He slams the door as hard as he can causing the hinges to come loose. We never see him leave the parking lot. M: I’m not going out to my car alone. Not if that guy is still out there. C: I don’t blame you. I can walk you out to your car when you leave.

As I leave, the truck stop worker had my worker pull his truck into the front customer area so he can get to his truck quickly and avoid and altercation with the customer. I wish there was a happy ending to this one, but there really isn’t. A customer got away with nearly breaking a table and two chairs and causing damage to the hinges on our door.

To this day, I still wonder how someone could be so upset about a sandwich.

It is scary to think that people like this are all over the place just waiting to snap.

