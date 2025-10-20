A Customer Was Short On Cash So They Offered A Discount, But He Copped An Attitude So She Sent Him Walking Away Hungry

When you work in a restaurant, you will experience all types of people and situations.

Sometimes it makes sense to make an exception to the rules to help a customer out, but not if they are going to give you attitude. Check out the story from this restaurant manager, and make sure to stay for the very funny end.

She begins her story by saying, “One time this guy placed an order for pickup, came to get his food, but realized that he left his wallet at home, and he didn’t have enough cash on him. So, he asked the to-go person, ‘Hey, is it cool that I just give you the cash that I’ve got on me? I come here all the time, so the next time I com,e you know I’ve got you.'”

That can happen to anyone, but it is also a risk for the restaurant to say yes.

She goes on with the story, “And so she was like, ‘Well, I can’t make that decision, I’m responsible for the money in that drawer.'”

That’s pretty reasonable as well.

The customer asked for a manager, and then this TikToker came over. She explains what happened next, “I go up there, introduce myself, he tells me what the issue is and initially I do give him a little bit of a side eye because every single shift, somebody’s trying to scam me out of some food, but at the end of the day, all I’ve got to do is discount $3. If I discount $3 today, big picture, he’s going to be a guest forever because the last time he came, we did him a favor.”

That is a really smart business decision. But then things take a turn…

She goes on to say, “As I go to swipe the card and put the discount on, he says, ‘pssh, that took y’all way too long.'”

What? How appreciative. She says, “Excuse me?”

And he replies, “That took y’all way too long for $3.”

She comes back with, “Respectfully, sir, who are you talking to?”

I 100% agree with this manager. She did him a kindness, and he is getting an attitude!?

TikTok/ambryraeNear the end of the story, the customer says, “Well, I’m just saying we could have been wrapped up. That was too long for a yes.”

To which she hits back with, “So now I’m going to give you a quick NO. The total is $14.31.”

Great job! A customer like that is not worth the hassle.

Make sure to take a look at the full video below to get the whole story. It is worth the time.

The commenters loved the story. Take a look to see what they have to say:

This person suggests that he can’t afford to eat there!

Oh yeah, the staff got some good free food.

People who haven’t worked in food service really don’t understand, according to this commenter.

Never get an attitude with the people preparing your food.

