A Dad Didn’t Recognize His Baby After His Wife Pranked Him And Switched Kids On Him

Uh oh…

One thing’s for sure…

This guy is never gonna live this down!

A woman named Mariah posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she pulled an epic prank on her husband Dale by doing the ol’ baby switcheroo trick.

In the video, Mariah pulled a fast one on Dale by handing her their best friend’s daughter.

Dale was cooking on a grill but he tried to talk to the girl while he multi-tasked.

The little girl didn’t say hello back to Dale like his daughter usually does, and then it dawned on him.

Dale took a closer look at the girl he was holding and said, “that’s not mine.”

Everyone in attendance laughed and Dale said, “I’m a dirtbag father, dude.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user was shocked.

And this viewer spoke up.

His wife will never let him forget about this…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.