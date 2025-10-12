October 12, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Dad Didn’t Recognize His Baby After His Wife Pranked Him And Switched Kids On Him

by Matthew Gilligan

man holding a baby

TikTok/@mariahandalexm

Uh oh…

One thing’s for sure…

This guy is never gonna live this down!

A woman named Mariah posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she pulled an epic prank on her husband Dale by doing the ol’ baby switcheroo trick.

two babies sitting down

TikTok/@mariahandalexm

In the video, Mariah pulled a fast one on Dale by handing her their best friend’s daughter.

Dale was cooking on a grill but he tried to talk to the girl while he multi-tasked.

man holding a baby

TikTok/@mariahandalexm

The little girl didn’t say hello back to Dale like his daughter usually does, and then it dawned on him.

Dale took a closer look at the girl he was holding and said, “that’s not mine.”

Everyone in attendance laughed and Dale said, “I’m a dirtbag father, dude.”

man holding a little girl

TikTok/@mariahandalexm

Here’s the video.

@mariahandalexm

Got him so GOOD 😂😭 #couplecomedy #familyfun #marriagehumor #fyp #fypシ #funny #prank

♬ Oh No (Instrumental) – Kreepa

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 3.10.56 PM A Dad Didnt Recognize His Baby After His Wife Pranked Him And Switched Kids On Him

Another TikTok user was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 3.11.07 PM A Dad Didnt Recognize His Baby After His Wife Pranked Him And Switched Kids On Him

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 3.11.42 PM A Dad Didnt Recognize His Baby After His Wife Pranked Him And Switched Kids On Him

His wife will never let him forget about this…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter