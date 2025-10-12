A Driver Bought A New Car, But It Came With A Really High 19% Interest Rate Since They’re A First Time Buyer

You have to be smart with your money these days, because the economy is so up and down!

And that includes being smart about the big purchases you make.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she had to pay a hefty interest rate when she bought a new car.

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Me leaving the dealership with a 2024 Honda accord 33k out the door price and 19% of interest since l’m a first time buyer.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Maybe a cash car didn’t sound that bad. All jokes y’all, but I’m stressing right now. I’ll pay somebody to negotiate a good price for me.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers said about this.

This person was shocked.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

That’s pretty steep…yikes!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁