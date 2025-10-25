A Driver Got Into A Car Accident When She Was Driving To The Gym, But A Good Samaritan Stayed With Her And Comforted Her Until Paramedics Arrived

Have you spent much time on Reddit’s “Random Acts of Kindness” page?

I just wanted to share an experience I had recently that I still look back on and feel grateful. I was driving to the gym about a month and a half ago, nice sunny day, and a car turned into me and totaled my car. I was fine other than seatbelt bruises and the other driver was also okay except his airbags deployed and hurt his arm.

This was a traumatic event.

I’m a young woman who has never been in a real car accident, other than a mild fender bender. On impact, I freaked out and had a panic attack. My phone flew onto my dash and called EMS because it sensed the crash, and all I could do was sit there and cry. I had my windows rolled down and a woman approached from the sidewalk and came to the passenger side. She reached through and grabbed my hand, asking if I was okay and telling me to take some deep breaths. I was obviously very overwhelmed, and she just stood there holding my hand until I calmed down.

This lady was an angel.

When EMS came and I got out of the car, the woman came around and gave me a hug. She stood there and reassured me that everything would be okay, to take some time over the next few days to process, and she prayed for me and the other driver. I’m not religious, but it was very meaningful to me. Her name was Joan, she gave me her number and texted me a few days later to make sure I was okay. I had never met her before, but she stayed with me until the cars were towed and I went home. This is my first summer living in a different city than my parents and it’s been hard. I called my dad hysterically right after the crash, but he was on the other side of the US and couldn’t do anything to help. I felt alone and scared, but Joan looked after me like my own mother would’ve. I’m still so grateful to her for taking time out of her day to calm me down and stay with me. It meant so much to have someone there to hold my hand and tell me everything would be fine. Thank you, Joan. I’ll never forget you.”

