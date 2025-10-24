October 24, 2025 at 4:55 pm

A Driver Learned It Was A Bad Idea To Take Her Car With Glitter Wrap Through A Car Wash

by Matthew Gilligan

a dirty white vehicle

TikTok/@janaequick

I’ve seen a lot of car wraps when I’m out driving, but I haven’t seen a glitter one yet!

But they exist, my friends…

And a TikTokker named Janae took to TikTok and told viewers how her glitter car wrap got all messed up when she took it through a car wash.

white car with damage

TikTok/@janaequick

Janae said, “I went through my first touchless car wash with my glitter wrap.”

But it didn’t go well…

white car with body damage

TikTok/@janaequick

She continued, “My last one, I didn’t have this issue, but this one, it looks fine in the sun, but something happened.”

Yikes…that doesn’t look good…

white car with damage

TikTok/@janaequick

Here’s the video.

@janaequick

I didn’t have this issue with my last glitter wrap! #help #carwrap #carsoftiktok😈 #carwash #fail

♬ original sound – Janae Quick

In a follow-up video, Janae talked more about what happened.

Check out what she had to say!

@janaequick

Replying to @Polina Guimaraes 😭😭 #carwrap #escalade #glitter #carsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Janae Quick

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.16.42 PM A Driver Learned It Was A Bad Idea To Take Her Car With Glitter Wrap Through A Car Wash

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.16.58 PM A Driver Learned It Was A Bad Idea To Take Her Car With Glitter Wrap Through A Car Wash

And this viewer was surprised…

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 1.17.16 PM A Driver Learned It Was A Bad Idea To Take Her Car With Glitter Wrap Through A Car Wash

She probably won’t make that mistake again…

