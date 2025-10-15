A Former Job Recruiter Said That Companies Want Workers Who Are In Debt. – ‘When we are deep in debt, we have a scarcity mindset.’

If what you’re about hear is true, then the only word that can be used to sum it up is SAD.

A former job recruiter named Nora took to TikTok and told viewers that she believes companies prefer workers who are in debt.

Nora said, “So here’s a hot take. I don’t actually believe that organizations that require a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in education for their job applicants are actually looking for that level of education.”

The TikTokker said that she believes employers are actually looking for workers who are in debt.

She explained, “I say this as a former recruiter as well as somebody who worked in and around the hiring process in multiple of my jobs. I know that relevant job experience is 10 times more valuable than a random bachelor’s degree. I also say this as a person with a random bachelor’s degree that never worked in the area that her bachelor’s was in.”

Nora added, “I believe that it’s debt that makes us more valuable to many of these companies out here.”

Nora said that she thinks employers believe workers with debt are more desperate to hang on to their jobs

She explained, “Because debt makes us less likely to self-advocate in a professional context. When we are deep in debt, we have a scarcity mindset, and we go to work just saying ‘Well, we gotta do what we gotta do in order to make this paycheck. In order to chip away at this monster amount of debt that we’ve got.'”

Nora added, “We’re much less likely to be looking at work as a way forward as opposed to a way out.”

