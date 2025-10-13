October 13, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Former Social Worker Said She Quit Her Job To Get A Less-Stressful Position

Sometimes, the stress that comes along with certain jobs just isn’t worth it.

And, let’s be honest, everyone handles stress differently.

A TikTokker named Dez posted a video on the social media platform and talked about the big career change she made.

In the video, Dez can be seen watering plants at her job.

The text overlay reads, “How it feels to quit my 8-5 as a social worker and work a job where no one’s life depends on me.”

Dez seems happy in her new role and she did a little dance for the camera.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Just water flowers and be pretty.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how viewers responded.

This person knows all about it.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer is thinking about it…

It sounds like she made the right choice!

