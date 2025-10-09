A Friend Asked Her To Plan An Engagement Party, But Nobody In The Friend Group Could Agree To Dates Or Plans

Planning a party takes a lot of work and it is almost impossible to please everyone.

What would you do if you were asked to plan an engagement party, but people kept changing what they wanted and refused to agree on a date?

That is what happened to the friend in this story, so she finally gave up and refused to be in charge of planning.

AITA for bowing out of planning my friends engagement party? My(30f) friend (25f) asked me to plan her engagement party.

Of course, I agreed. I started a group chat with her and her maid of honor(31f) to plan the party. First, we needed to set a date. We all started trying to find a date that works for all parties.

Then, I asked her what she had in mind; formal, laid back, lots of decorations, theme, location, etc. She told me laid back, and asked if I could just host it at my home. I agreed. I start planning.

I’m making boards, and lists, and shopping for decorations, planning food, everything. We get hung up on setting the date. No one can make up their minds.

Someone has a problem with every date we try. Then, 21f says just cancel it. She doesn’t want the party now. Ok… I wash my hands and forget about it. Fast forward about an hour, she messages back saying she changed her mind: she DOES want the party, and that her MOH wants it at a winery.

I left the group chat and messaged the MOH separately, and asked what was going on? Winery? Are we not doing it at my house? Who is paying the winery rental fee? MOH said that the bride decided this; but the bride blamed the MOH.

Either way, they both said they cannot pay for the winery. WHO are they expecting to PAY for the winery? I didn’t understand why we couldn’t ALL chat about this in the group chat? I also didn’t understand why SHE ASKED ME to plan it, but then secretly messages the MOH that she wants something else?

Why didn’t she just say so in the chat when I first asked?? I told them both that I don’t care WHO plans WHAT, but I’m out. Just tell me where and when to show up. AITA?

