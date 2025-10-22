A Friend Pressured Them To Invite Someone They Barely Knew To Their New Apartment, And When They Refused, It Caused Tension In The Friend Group

Hosting guests can be exciting and stressful at the same time.

A woman and her partner had just moved into a new flat and wanted their first gathering to feel comfortable.

But when one of their guests pressured them to invite someone neither of them knew, things got awkward fast.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not inviting a friend of a friend at my place So I happily moved into a new flat with my boyfriend two weeks ago. In two weeks, there is an important public event for my boyfriend and his friends that we all planned to attend. This event is close to our new place, so we decided to invite everyone beforehand for a few drinks and snacks.

But here’s where the drama started.

This weekend, one of the invited friends, let’s call her A, asked my boyfriend whether her friend B and her husband could also join at our place, as they will also attend the same public event. The thing is, my boyfriend has met B before but is not close to her, and I have never met her.

She knew exactly how she felt about this and the couple decided on a course of action.

I feel uncomfortable inviting someone I don’t know for the very first event in our new place, so when my boyfriend asked for my opinion, I said I would rather not invite her. He agreed.

But it turns out, A wasn’t going to take no for an answer.

But then A insisted that we should invite B. Apparently, she didn’t expect us to say no and even told us that she already told B that she would be invited. So now she is threatening to not come at all and keeps pushing for us to invite B. AITA for refusing to invite B?

No one should have to compromise on their guest list just to appease a friend.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this couple should stick to their convictions here.

If it were up to this commenter, they would say this.

This user thinks it’s all about handling an awkward situation gracefully.

Maybe it’s best their friend just stay home.

Accommodating a guest’s unfair demands just wasn’t worth sacrificing their own comfort.

