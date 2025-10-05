A Garbage Man Showed Why They Shouldn’t Put Paint Cans In The Trash

Folks, can we all do a little bit more to help out the environment, please?

It’s really not that hard!

But you know how some folks are…LAZY.

A garbage man named Nicholas posted a video on TikTok and showed folks why you should never, ever put paint trash in the trash.

Nicholas’ video showed a blue liquid pouring out of the back of his garbage truck onto the street.

He wrote in a text overlay, “This is why we don’t throw paint cans away!!!”

As the blue liquid kept coming out, Nicholas said, “Oh, my goodness” as his co-workers chuckled in disbelief.

In another text overlay, Nicholas said the blue paint disaster was, “Like we crushed the whole Smurf family.”

He added, “We get it cleaned up pretty quick.”

Come on, people!

Here’s the video.

