A Garbage Man Showed Why They Shouldn’t Put Paint Cans In The Trash

by Matthew Gilligan

blue paint on a street

TikTok/@jaridnicholas

Folks, can we all do a little bit more to help out the environment, please?

It’s really not that hard!

But you know how some folks are…LAZY.

A garbage man named Nicholas posted a video on TikTok and showed folks why you should never, ever put paint trash in the trash.

blue paint on a street

@jaridnicholas

Nicholas’ video showed a blue liquid pouring out of the back of his garbage truck onto the street.

He wrote in a text overlay, “This is why we don’t throw paint cans away!!!”

As the blue liquid kept coming out, Nicholas said, “Oh, my goodness” as his co-workers chuckled in disbelief.

blue paint in a garbage truck

@jaridnicholas

In another text overlay, Nicholas said the blue paint disaster was, “Like we crushed the whole Smurf family.”

He added, “We get it cleaned up pretty quick.”

Come on, people!

blue paint on a street

TikTok/@jaridnicholas

Here’s the video.

@jaridnicholas

Now ain’t this something!#foryou #garbage #garbageman #garbagetruck #garbagejuice

♬ original sound – Jarid Nicholas

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 6.26.50 PM A Garbage Man Showed Why They Shouldnt Put Paint Cans In The Trash

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 6.27.11 PM A Garbage Man Showed Why They Shouldnt Put Paint Cans In The Trash

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 6.27.25 PM A Garbage Man Showed Why They Shouldnt Put Paint Cans In The Trash

Don’t do it, folks!

Don’t even think about it…

