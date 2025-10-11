A Mechanic Talked About When Drivers Should Get Their Transmission Fluid Changed

I don’t know much about cars, so I leave the big decisions up to my mechanic, who I’ve been seeing for years and I trust completely.

But good (and honest) mechanics are hard to find!

And that’s why auto experts on TikTok are so popular.

A mechanic named Alex posted a video on the social media platform and gave viewers some tips about changing the transmission fluid in their cars.

Alex said, “A lot factors go into play when choosing to change your transmission fluid or not.”

The mechanic used a Chevy Equinox with 247,000 miles on it as a reference and he said that if the owner has been consistent about changing the fluid, it’s all good.

Alex then said that if a person buys a car with a lot of miles and an unknown maintenance record, “Leave it alone, because it’s probably gonna go out.”

The TikTokker said that flushing transmission can be dangerous for cars with questionable records.

It’s great to get car advice straight from an expert!

