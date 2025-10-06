A Mom Called Out American Airlines For Making Her Special Needs Daughter Crawl Off A Plane

Folks, this is not pretty…

In fact, it might even make some of you angry.

A mom named Susan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when American Airlines employees couldn’t accommodate her special-needs daughter on a flight.

In the video’s text overlay, Susan wrote, “The Aisle Chair never came, so our special needs daughter had to crawl off the plane”

In the caption, she wrote, “This cannot happen to special needs people/families.”

In a comment, Susan added, “We tried to carry her, but she is 150 pounds and carrying her down the small aisles is very difficult.”

In another comment, Susan wrote, “Also, I am videoing so this never happens again and, yes, you can hear me encouraging because we had just finished a 7 hour flight (and a horrible 4 days of travel with AA) and I know she was exhausted.”

Jeez!

Check out the video.

Susan posted a follow-up video and said that American Airlines offered her, her husband, and her daughter $75 each, but she told them that wasn’t good enough.

In another follow-up video, Susan told viewers that the airline eventually refunded her daughter’s ticket.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer was upset about this.

Another person didn’t hold back.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is outrageous!

