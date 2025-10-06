A Mom Called Out American Airlines For Making Her Special Needs Daughter Crawl Off A Plane
by Matthew Gilligan
A mom named Susan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when American Airlines employees couldn’t accommodate her special-needs daughter on a flight.
In the video’s text overlay, Susan wrote, “The Aisle Chair never came, so our special needs daughter had to crawl off the plane”
In the caption, she wrote, “This cannot happen to special needs people/families.”
In a comment, Susan added, “We tried to carry her, but she is 150 pounds and carrying her down the small aisles is very difficult.”
In another comment, Susan wrote, “Also, I am videoing so this never happens again and, yes, you can hear me encouraging because we had just finished a 7 hour flight (and a horrible 4 days of travel with AA) and I know she was exhausted.”
@susangrove
This cannot happen to special needs people/families. Also; we tried to carry her but she is 150 pounds and carrying her down the small aisles is very difficult. #americanairlines #notokay #viral #spreadtheword
Susan posted a follow-up video and said that American Airlines offered her, her husband, and her daughter $75 each, but she told them that wasn’t good enough.
@susangrove
American Airlines First Reseponse 👎. I forgot to share that she did say they were launching an investigation about aisle chairs. I will keep you all posted! Thank you again! #americanairlines #specialneeds #spreadtheword #travel
In another follow-up video, Susan told viewers that the airline eventually refunded her daughter’s ticket.
@susangrove
American Airlines Update 2. Thank you for all the support! More to come… @American Airlines #specialneeds #travel #dobetter #americanairlines #family
