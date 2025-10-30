A Mom Got Her Son A Leash Because He Kept Running Away In Public, And A Neighbor Told Her She’s A Horrible Mother

I’ve seen parents with kids on leashes in public places before, but I never really gave it a second thought…

Because it makes sense to keep those kiddos close by, right?

You bet!

But I guess not everyone sees it that way…

Check out this story from Reddit and see if you think this mom did anything wrong.

AITA for putting my child on a leash at the park? “My son (2M) is mostly nonverbal and his doctors have suspected but not confirmed that he has either ADHD or Autism. He is too young to tell for sure. He is going to therapy and we are working on helping him.

They have to keep an eye on him…

However he also has a bad habit of running away. He lets go of my hand and immediately starts running. He unbuckles himself crawls out of the stroller and runs. Even when I grip him tight which I try not to do as it distresses him, he runs away. My son does not understand that running away is bad and he is not scared and he will not cry or seem distressed. He is also very fast and slippery. I have asthma and a health condition.

She decided to change things up.

After one incident on vacation where he unbuckled himself and ran into the street, I finally got him one of those backpack leashes with a furry animal and a strap to hold him. I let him choose and we’re both much happier for it, him because it allows him to wander and explore without being held or restrained and me because it’s strapped to my wrist so he can’t run off too far. I’ve had it for a month with no issues. I was at the park and my neighbor saw that I had a backpack leash for my child.

Uh oh…

He called me a horrible mother for treating a child as a pet. There were actual dogs around with leashes but this was a kid’s playground area. Other neighbors have begun to treat me coldly which makes me wonder, am I the *******?”

Hey, if a mom wants to put her kid on a leash, let her do her thing!

