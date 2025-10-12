A Mom Showed How She Cools Off Her Baby In The Back Of Her Car With A Dollar Tree Hack
by Matthew Gilligan
Can someone give this mom a prize, please?
Her name is Mae and she showed TikTok viewers the genius contraption she made to keep her baby cool in her car during the hot summer months.
Mae bought a foam pool noodle at a Dollar Tree store, taped it to one of the air conditioning vents in her car, and extended the noodle to the back seat.
She said, “I just made a ghetto *** vent that goes all the way back to my daughter.”
We’re impressed!
Take a look at the video.
@mamamaeoftwo
Hack for this summer heat 🥵 #dollartreediy #summerhacks #keepbabycool #fypage #fypシ゚viral @Dollar Tree
Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.
This viewer was impressed.
Another individual chimed in.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
This mom deserves a round of applause for this innovation!
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.