A Mom Showed How She Cools Off Her Baby In The Back Of Her Car With A Dollar Tree Hack

Can someone give this mom a prize, please?

Her name is Mae and she showed TikTok viewers the genius contraption she made to keep her baby cool in her car during the hot summer months.

Mae bought a foam pool noodle at a Dollar Tree store, taped it to one of the air conditioning vents in her car, and extended the noodle to the back seat.

She said, “I just made a ghetto *** vent that goes all the way back to my daughter.”

We’re impressed!

Take a look at the video.

This mom deserves a round of applause for this innovation!

