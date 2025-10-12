October 12, 2025 at 4:55 am

A Mom Showed How She Cools Off Her Baby In The Back Of Her Car With A Dollar Tree Hack

by Matthew Gilligan

Can someone give this mom a prize, please?

Her name is Mae and she showed TikTok viewers the genius contraption she made to keep her baby cool in her car during the hot summer months.

Mae bought a foam pool noodle at a Dollar Tree store, taped it to one of the air conditioning vents in her car, and extended the noodle to the back seat.

She said, “I just made a ghetto *** vent that goes all the way back to my daughter.”

We’re impressed!

Take a look at the video.

Hack for this summer heat 🥵 #dollartreediy #summerhacks #keepbabycool #fypage #fypシ゚viral @Dollar Tree

♬ original sound – MamaMaeOfTwo

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This viewer was impressed.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This mom deserves a round of applause for this innovation!

