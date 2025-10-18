A Nasty Contractor Berated A Cashier In Front Of Everyone, But Little Did He Know It Would Cost Him A Major Sale

Very few people who get berated at their retail jobs are ever in a position to stand up for themselves.

So it makes the rare instances for the ones that do even juicier.

Take this one girl who recently shared the perfect petty revenge story on Reddit, here are the details.

The Ultimate Retail Revenge I’m a 24 year old girl working at a large home improvement retailer as a contractor sales associate. I’m lucky enough to have my parents pay for law school, and I work retail to pay for other expenses. I’m well trained and customers enjoy seeing me at the desk since I’m easier to work with then some of the guys and their egos.

Can’t imagine the nonsense she must deal with.

I was working a busy Saturday in the summer and customers tend to just leave carts with lumber and large merchandise laying around. I’ve made it a habit to leave sticky notes with times on the carts so I can keep track of how long they’ve been there so I can put the merchandise back. I had tagged a cart of lumber at the start of my shift. When I got back from lunch 3 hours later, the cart was still there with the original sticky tag and merchandise. Assuming it was abandoned, I put the merchandise back. An hour later, a customer approached me ranting that someone put his cart back.

Dude, you had three hours?

I apologized profusely, explaining that it had been left for so long that I thought it was abandoned. The response that followed was beyond rude. The customer proceeded to swear, degrade, and rant about how terrible I was.

Sounds like MAJOR deflecting.

Rattled, I called my manager and asked him to come down. The customer proceeded to called me every rude name under the sun and left when some of the guys on the floor came over to see what was going on. I was in tears when my manager came over.

That type of behavior from customers should never be tolerated.

I worked the next Sunday morning, and lo and behold the same customer was my first of the day. I immediately called management and they came over to cash him through while I got a look at his truck which advertised a small window company. I told my parents immediately and they assured me it would be okay. My parents asked me when I was working next and we didn’t mention the incident for a week. A week and a half after the incident, I pulled into my driveway and was shocked to see that same van that my customer from hell drove. I walked inside my house and saw my parents sitting at the table with the customer from hell.

Now THAT’S a jump scare.

He had brochures and a quote set up to replace the windows in our large, old home. My mom called for me to come into the living room and the man looked up at me, not recognized me at first. My mom turns to the man and says in her sweetest voice “This is my daughter, but I believe you’ve already met her.” The customer looked confused and apologized for not recognizing me. My dad smiles at him and says “She works at (my store)”. The look on the man’s face when he realized who I was cannot be described as anything less than perfect.

This has to be the most perfectly executed revenge plot!

My parents thanked him for coming and for the quote, but told him they weren’t going to go ahead with his company. He apologized profusely as he left my house, minus a huge sale. I think that he may have learned a valuable lesson about karma and treating other people-including retail workers-with respect.

They sound like incredible parents, and business owners! Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

All commented in favor of the poster.

Others shared similar experiences.

One person commended the parents extra.

Though some fixated on entirely different aspects of the story.

Always remember to be careful who you take your anger out on.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.