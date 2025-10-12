A Neighbor Won’t Stop Taking Their Parking Spot, So They Want To Get His Car Towed

Enough already!

I’m tired of people stealing parking spots that don’t belong to them…

And that’s why I’ll be on this person’s side IF they take action and have this jokester’s car towed.

Read on and see what you think!

WIBTA, if I tow a guy’s car from my parking spot? “My university is in a city around 50 km away from my home. I have a good road connection and I don’t mind driving every day. I rented a room for me near my university, just for emergencies if I don’t want to drive back (probably more because I’m intoxicated, but let’s say emergencies). I’ve had this room around 6 weeks now, but I am rarely there. Last week I wanted to go out in the evening so I wanted to park my car, but my spot was taken. I had to park on the street but saw the owner of the car exiting it the next day.

Really?

When I asked him, he got defensive and said because I am rarely there, he can use the parking spot. I did not want to escalate this so I just told him to park his car in his own spot. Well I checked almost every day now and the car is still parked there. I also gave notice to the building manager, she told me she talked to him, but he didn’t show any sign that he would stop parking there.

Take that!

Yesterday, when I wanted to go out for Halloween, it was still there, so I parked my car in front of his. He really did not like that and because the both of us were pretty wasted, it got really heated. My question is, would I be an ******* if I tow his car just outside the property and maybe have it put in an absolute no parking zone or have it block a street?”

They’ve had just about enough of this person being inconsiderate.

