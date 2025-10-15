A Patient Said She Was Charged $69,000 For A Helicopter Ride To An Emergency Room

Here we go again…

It’s another story about how dreadful the American healthcare system is!

A TikTokker named Shauntay posted a video and talked about the HUGE bill she got slapped with after she had to take a helicopter ride to an emergency room.

Shauntay told viewers that the helicopter ride she had to take to an emergency room lasted about 15 minutes and she wasn’t given any medicine on the trip.

She said, “I would think it’d be maybe a few thousand dollars. You know what I’m saying? 20 is like the max up there that I would think, like 15 really pushing it. You know?”

Shauntay then said, “Y’all wanna see how much this bill is? And I don’t have insurance, just keep that in mind I don’t have any insurance.”

The TikTokker showed viewers a screenshot of her bill…

The total was $68,815.

Shauntay was clearly shocked by the exorbitant amount.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Time to go to the military.”

Take a look at the video.

That’s pretty steep for a quick helicopter ride!

