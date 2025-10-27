A Pepsi-Loving Customer Was Loading Up Soda At A Store, And A Rude Customer Thought He Worked There

I think the guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “I Don’t Work Here” page might be keeping Pepsi in business…

And you’ll see what I mean by that in just a minute.

But that’s not the main point of this story.

Read on and see what went down!

I’m not stocking or stealing, I’m just addicted to Pepsi… “Here’s our cast! Karen = K, Me = Me, Old Manager = OM

He loves his Pepsi…

I’m a 21 year old male with a huge Pepsi addiction, and I tend to buy a few cases on payday, to last the month. I go to the same Dollar Store each time, and they all know me, so I just ask for access the back room to get a few cases, and then pay for them up in the front using one bottle from the shelf. So, there I was, going to the local Dollar Store to talk to my pal, OM, about getting access to the back room.

He has this down to a science.

I bring my usual instrument of transportation, and park it by the back door for east access, then going into the front of the store and finding OM, seeing that she’s dealing with a complaint from a rather rude customer, who smells strongly of hairspray and self loathing. I calmly ask OM for the key to the back, receive said key, and go on my way, reluctantly leaving OM with the walking personification of anger that was oddly polite enough to let me speak. I go to the back room, which is in view and earshot of the incident, and while I’m getting these cases of liquid gold, I hear the following.

You know this type of customer…

K: “What do you mean don’t you carry them anymore? I just saw them here last week!” (I don’t remember what she wanted) OM: “we haven’t carried that item at any time since I started working here, ma’am. If you want to look elsewhere, you can.” K: “this is outrageous! I’ll go to someone I KNOW will have it!” There I am, loading Pepsi into my trunk, now on my 4th and final case, and about ready to go up to pay for them. I close my trunk, lock my vehicle, and walk towards the storefront, when I almost walk into Karen. K: “Do you have item name in your truck?” Me: “I don’t think I do. I don’t know why I’d need it.” K, visibly confused: “But you were just delivering. I saw you close the back of that truck!”

It dawned on him…

Me: “I wasn’t stocking. I was putting Pepsi in it.” I now realize she thought I worked for a delivery service K: “So you were stealing?!” Me: “No, absolutely not. Don’t assume anything about people, lady.” I then walk past her, visibly frustrated, because my brain doesn’t care for false accusations, and I perform the biggest indignity of my life… brushing past her slightly! K: “Did you just-“ Me, cutting her off in my best stern voice: “Walk away before I do something drastic? Yes. Now I’m off.” That shut her up, and then I proceeded to walk to the Pepsi shelf, pull a bottle off the shelf, and pay for it and my cases, and go on my way.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person was impressed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another day, another story about an entitled customer.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.