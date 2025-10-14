October 14, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Pilot Didn’t Hold Back And Criticized A Passenger Who Forced The Plane To Make An Emergency Landing

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, you definitely don’t hear this every day…

A TikTokker named Ishan showed viewers how a pilot on his plane talked trash about a passenger who caused the flight to be diverted.

In the video that Ishan filmed, the pilot told passengers that the plane was going to have to make a landing in Newfoundland, Canada because there was a medical emergency on the plane.

The video showed that ambulances were waiting at the airport for the passenger in distress.

Two hours later, the plane took off again, and the pilot had an update for passengers.

The pilot said over the public address system, “You’ll be happy to learn that our passenger, which, we saved her life, she was a bit angry to be offloaded from the aircraft.”

The pilot added, “She gave us the finger when leaving the aircraft, and she’s still being very angry at the hospital. That’s it.”

Jeez, talk about being ungrateful…

Here’s the video.

Captain wasn’t having it

He was just telling it like it is!

