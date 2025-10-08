October 8, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Popular Podcaster Was Booed When She Sang “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” At A Chicago Cubs Game

by Matthew Gilligan

singer at wrigley field

TikTok/@barstoolscenes

Well, let’s give her an A for Effort, okay?

The Chicago Cubs regularly invite public figures to come to Wrigley Field and sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”…but it doesn’t always turn out so well.

A podcaster named Alex Cooper recently gave it a shot, and let’s just say that it didn’t go so well…

woman singing at wrigley field

TikTok/@barstoolscenes

The crowd cheered Alex when she first started…but then things got ugly…

singer being booed at wrigley field

TikTok/@barstoolscenes

The Cubs fan quickly turned on Alex because of her singing and they booed her mercilessly.

Ouch!

singer getting booed at wrigley field

TikTok/@barstoolscenes

Check out the video.

@barstoolscenes

Alex Cooper booed at Wrigley Field. #daveportnoy #daddygang #barstoolsports

♬ original sound – Barstool Sports

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.12.10 PM A Popular Podcaster Was Booed When She Sang Take Me Out To The Ballgame At A Chicago Cubs Game

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.12.26 PM A Popular Podcaster Was Booed When She Sang Take Me Out To The Ballgame At A Chicago Cubs Game

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 6.12.43 PM A Popular Podcaster Was Booed When She Sang Take Me Out To The Ballgame At A Chicago Cubs Game

I don’t think she’ll be invited back to sing again anytime soon…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter