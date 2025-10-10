October 10, 2025 at 2:55 am

A Realtor Found Something Creepy When She Pulled Up The Carpet In A House

floor in a house

Would you live in a house if you knew someone had passed away in it?

I think a lot of us would probably take a pass on that, but most of us are oblivious to what previously happened in our dwellings.

But whoever buys this house will probably know all about its sinister past…

A realtor named Nikki posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers something shocking in a rental property that she’s renovating.

floor in a house

In an interview, Nikki said, “I contacted the agent who’d handled the sale previously, and he let me know that there had been an ‘unattended death’ on the property in the middle of the summer with no air conditioning. He said there would likely be a significant body print underneath the carpet.”

stain on a floor

And you can tell by the video that something is definitely up with this place…

The video shows two big stains on the floor where the unfortunate soul passed away.

Okay, this place definitely has to be haunted!

stain in a house

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker has been there…

Yikes…that is creepy…

