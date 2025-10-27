A Regular Shopper At A Local Grocery Store Helped An Elderly Woman Do Her Shopping, And The Lady Thought They Worked There Because Of How Familiar They Were With The Store

Folks, are you ready for a story that’s gonna bring a smile to your face?

I don’t work here, why not do this again. “I am pretty much a fixture in my local grocery store. Almost every day I am in there because I like to cook but I don’t always remember to get all the ingredients and have to go back.

I am in the grocery store so much I know most of the staff by name. A couple of my neighbors even work there. I was walking around the aisles picking up beef broth, vegetables and whatnot when I saw a lady wandering the aisle aimlessly. So I thought I would be considerate and ask her if I could help her. The elderly lady was looking for baking goods. I know the store like the back of my hand and know where it is.

As we walked to the baking aisle we struck up a conversation. The sweet elderly lady asked me if I would help her with her shopping because she had never been in the store before. I said sure, why not? I wasn’t in a big hurry. I live in the apartments right behind the store. I mean actually behind the store. I can stand on my patio take off a shoe and actually hit the back of it. We wound up doing all of her shopping together, she began to tell me about her kids and grandkids and she was soon to be a great grandmother. She is a very pleasant woman. I actually learned a few things she told me that she had seen in her lifetime. We walked the aisles taking the items on her list and throwing them in the shopping cart and she would check the items off. Finally about half an hour later we proceeded to check out. I told her I would be right back because I almost forgot what I had gone there for.

As I returned to the register, the elderly lady was telling the manager what a nice employee I was and didn’t want me to get in trouble for taking up my time. Dean, the manager smiled and told her that I don’t there. The elderly lady looked at me puzzled and apologized to me for taking up so much of my personal time. I told her I was in no rush and that I live in the apartments nearby. It turns out she just moved several apartments away across the apartment complex. We walked home to our apartments. She smiled and asked me why I helped her if I didn’t work there. I told her that my parents raised me to help others with out reward.

I gave her the groceries. I told her if she needed help or wanted to go shopping let me know. The elderly woman said she did her shopping every Monday and if I wouldn’t mind going and keeping her company. I told her it was very kind of her to try and keep me from getting fired even though I don’t work there. So now I have a shopping buddy and someone to talk with and share coupons. I know this doesn’t have a screaming entitled Karen or brat, but I just wanted to share this I don’t work here story. Thanks for reading. Have a great day.”

