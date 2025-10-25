October 25, 2025 at 4:55 am

A Shopper Said She’s Not Impressed With Simply Lemonade’s New Bottle Design

If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it!

A woman named Kate posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why she’s not a fan of the newly-designed bottles for Simply Lemonade.

Kate said, “Has anyone seen the new Simply Made Lemonade bottle? Same family size, new bottle.”

She continued, “I guess they’re struggling after that lawsuit, huh? Because now this is the bottle.”

Kate showed viewers the new bottle…and she wasn’t happy with it.

She told viewers, “This is the handle. I can’t even pick it up with my hand.”

Kate added, “Who was in this ******* meeting. Who was in this meeting? You’re fired, you’re fired, you’re fired.”

Tell us how you really feel…

Check out the video.

All I wanna say is that They dont really care about us #simplylemonade ur fukin up

Now let’s see what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Well, you can’t please everyone…

